Asuka reveals how she felt like after Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy
- Asuka became the new RAW Women's Champion after Becky Lynch vacated the title
- The Empress of Tomorrow revealed her joy at the news of The Man's pregnancy
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 13 May 2020, 21:30 IST
Published 13 May 2020, 21:30 IST
WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka revealed that she was elated when she came to know about Becky Lynch's pregnancy on the last episode of Monday Night RAW.
Speaking to Kayla Braxton on WWE's The Bump, Asuka stated that she was overjoyed for her colleague and believes that Lynch, too, is happy with her holding the Championship.
“I am so happy, so happy! I had so many matches with her and I have a strong connection with her. I think we both felt the same way, I think she likes to have matches with me.
“I think she was relieved that I got the Money in the Bank because she knew I could take good care of it.”
Asuka promises to work harder
Asuka then went on to state that she wants to be the kind of Champion who forces the fans to be invested in the Women's Division.
“I want to become the element that makes people feel the WWE’s Women’s Division is something they don’t want to miss. I know I have been that element, but as a Champion, I want to work on it even harder.”
Asuka became the new RAW Women's Championship after The Man handed the Title to the Money in the Bank winner, before revealing that she has to go away for a while as she is about to become a mother.
Advertisement