Asuka, in her time in WWE, has managed to develop a rather unique character for herself. While not appearing always stable, the ferocity of Asuka's character lends her a certain charm when combined with the natural physical humor that she brings to her segments and matches in the company. Before her time on the WWE main roster, Asuka was a dominating women's Champion in WWE NXT as well. Now, talking about the possible future expansion of WWE into Japan, Asuka has revealed that she would be willing to play a lot of different roles there.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t Wrestling Inc), Asuka talked about how Japanese wrestling promotions are now accepting audiences into their arenas to hold shows, something that might not be possible for WWE in the United States for quite a long time. She also talked about going back to NXT to face the Superstars who are a part of the Black and Yellow brand, as well as her role, should WWE expand and create an NXT Japan, similar to that of NXT UK.

Asuka on working with WWE for NXT Japan

During her interview, the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, talked about how Japan is opening up to live audience shows again. While she did not confess any jealousy, she admitted that she was missing the WWE fans and wanted them to be able to return soon. She also looked on the positive side, saying that she felt that it was an extremely valuable experience to work in the ring without a live audience to perform in front of.

She went on to talk about going back to NXT as Funaki translated for her. Asuka's former NXT roster mates, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair, have all returned to and worked with WWE NXT Superstars recently, and that's something that Asuka clearly wants as well.

"She wants to be there. She wants to get many matches with NXT Superstars. NXT equals Asuka, she will be there and she wants to be there."

Finally, there has been a lot of talk about WWE expanding to Japan for a branch of NXT, very similar to the NXT UK. While there does not seem to be much of a chance of that happening in the middle of the pandemic, the plans are still very much in place for the future. Talking about the prospective NXT Japan, Asuka revealed she was very enthusiastic to work there, once again with her opinion being translated by Funaki.

"Yes! She will be there. She will be there and she will help them. She will be a valet, or in matches, it doesn't matter she will be there."