Asuka’s first match in almost a month set for WWE SmackDown

Asuka is set to make her return to in-ring competition. She will be in action on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The last time The Empress of Tomorrow featured in a match on WWE television was a month ago when she faced Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. The match ended in a No Contest.

With IYO SKY currently in possession of the WWE Women's Championship, Asuka is set to face her Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, on tonight's SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

SKY definitely has a big target on her back after she captured the Women's Title at SummerSlam. On the other hand, The Role Model has had to deal with the uncontainable Shotzi. Bayley and SKY previously shaved off Shotzi's hair.

Bayley will aim to put a halt to Asuka's momentum one week before she challenges SKY for the Women's Championship on SmackDown. The issues between the current champion and her next challenger began at SummerSlam when The Empress of Tomorrow lost the title to Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match.

Expand Tweet

This led to SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Belair within a few seconds.

Are you excited for the return of Asuka and her match against Bayley? Sound off in the comment section

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here