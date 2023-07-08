Asuka's next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship officially confirmed

WWE officially announced that Asuka will defend her title against Bianca Belair on next week's episode of SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, The Empress of Tomorrow was involved in an in-ring segment, but she was interrupted by The EST of WWE. The two stars got into a physical brawl in the ring, and Charlotte Flair joined in the fight. Asuke went up the turbuckle and was about to perform a dive, but she was attacked by Damage CTRL.

Bayley hit her with a Roseplant onto the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. IYO SKY then followed it up with the Over-The-Moonsault. She was about to cash in her contract for the WWE Women's Championship, but Bianca Belair took out Damage CTRL.

WWE then announced that next week on SmackDown, Belair will finally get her rematch against Asuka when she challenges her for the coveted title. There's a high chance that Charlotte Flair will interfere in the match and cause it to end via disqualification.

This could then lead to a triple-threat match between the three of them at SummerSlam for the WWE Women's Championship.

Do you think Bianca will dethrone Asuka on SmackDown next week? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes