Asuka's opponent from this week's RAW shares 14-year throwback post of herself fangirling at having met WWE legend

WWE Superstar Asuka locked horns with Chelsea Green on this week's RAW, and the latter suffered an underwhelming loss. Green recently took to Twitter to share an interesting throwback post regarding legend Kelly Kelly.

Green was released from the company in 2021 due to WWE's budget cuts. She made a big return in the Triple H era at Royal Rumble 2023. However, she was eliminated from the match in under five seconds. Chelsea has since moved to RAW and adopted a "Karen" gimmick, picking up every chance to raise a complaint with manager Adam Pearce.

In her throwback post, the first picture was a screenshot of her Facebook post from 2009, where she updated her status after meeting WWE legend Kelly Kelly.

The second picture is of Chelsea Green standing next to a TV screen in a backstage segment on the latest edition of RAW.

"Feb 7 2009 vs Feb 7 2023," she wrote in her tweet.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Feb 7 2009 vs Feb 7 2023 Feb 7 2009 vs Feb 7 2023 https://t.co/5WPMEutXhz

Both pictures are dated February 7th, showing how Chelsea Green's life has changed over the last 14 years. The RAW Superstar's remarkable growth earned praise from fans who hailed her for following her dreams.

Fans hijacked her post with congratulatory messages, and several prompted her to work towards Kelly Kelly's return on WWE RAW. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Mike Lunsted @mlunsted @ImChelseaGreen One day someone’s going to post this exact same comparison, except it will say “MET CHELSEA GREEN TODAY!!!”…congrats on all your success so far! @ImChelseaGreen One day someone’s going to post this exact same comparison, except it will say “MET CHELSEA GREEN TODAY!!!”…congrats on all your success so far!

♡ @KellysLIVin @ImChelseaGreen when you get her to return for one more run >> @ImChelseaGreen when you get her to return for one more run >>

Sharon🌸🫧 @sharon_1437

So happy to see you on Raw, someone had to keep @ImChelseaGreen Talk about a Glow Up 🤩So happy to see you on Raw, someone had to keep @ScrapDaddyAP in line @ImChelseaGreen Talk about a Glow Up 🤩✨ So happy to see you on Raw, someone had to keep @ScrapDaddyAP in line 💖

Chelsea Green threatens to involve Triple H in her WWE feud

Asuka picked up a convincing victory in her match against Chelsea Green on RAW this week. Following the show, the Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter to share a picture from the match to celebrate her dominant performance.

This didn't sit well with Green, who threatened to send the post to Triple H, staying true to her "Karen" persona. She stated that Asuka would have to face the repercussions for seemingly mocking her opponent.

Check out the tweet below:

Green also complained about the match official as she believes that the referee's incompetence led to her loss on RAW. The creative team has sown the seeds of a potential feud between Asuka and Chelsea Green. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry moves forward on the Road to WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on Green's gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

