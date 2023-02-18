Asuka's SmackDown win ends in a confrontation with opponents for Elimination Chamber

Grand Slam Champion Asuka defeated former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the latest episode of the blue brand. However, her win led to a massive brawl with her opponents ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

The Empress of Tomorrow will head into the Elimination Chamber against Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Natalya, and Nikki Cross. The winner will get an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

During tonight's SmackDown, Carmella was in the commentary while Morgan vs. Asuka. The 28-year-old star wasn't backing down, but the former RAW women's champion caught her with a German Suplex early on.

She followed it with a running boot for a two-count. However, Raquel Rodriguez walked down to ringside to confront Carmella's trash talk.

Nikki Cross also showed up and sat at the SmackDown announcer's table, trying to encourage Raquel to fight Carmella. The Empress of Tomorrow and The Miracle Kid traded strikes in the final moments.

However, the 41-year-old locked Liv Morgan in an armbar and forced her to tap out in seconds! After the match, Carmella, Raquel Rodríguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya came to the ring leading to a brawl before the Elimination Chamber.

