Asuka’s wild persona on RAW gets major praise from wrestling veteran: "I enjoyed watching her" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Bill Apter feels Asuka has a refreshing new character on TV. The star was on Monday Night RAW this week.

The Empress of Tomorrow was backstage this week with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. She yelled at the GM and managed to get a match for Kairi Sane against IYO SKY. The star also got furious with Kairi when she seemed hesitant to face IYO. Sane finally buckled under the pressure and later agreed to the match.

This week on Legion of RAW, Apter noted that Asuka was doing great in her new role. He pointed out that the star was always animated and full of passion. He particularly enjoyed her exchange with Adam Pearce this week, setting up the match between Kairi Sane and IYO SKY. The veteran journalist felt that although the segments were serious, there was a sense of comic relief to them.

"She's so good. She's so animated. The part with her and Adam Pearce, I thought was great. I can't get enough of her. It's serious but it's almost comedy relief when you see her. You can't not enjoy the way she entertains. I enjoyed watching her," Apter said.

WWE has been building up to the implosion between the Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY for weeks. It all started when Asuka and Kairi tried to take out Rhea Ripley.

The tensions between the two groups have reached a fever pitch. Now, IYO and Rhea will team up to take on the Kabuki Warriors in a high-profile tag team match at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, this weekend.

It will be interesting to see which tandem walks out with the win at the PLE.

