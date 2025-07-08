Asuka saves 36-year-old star from Judgment Day attack 

Kairi Sane faced Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and her former tag team partner, Asuka, came to her rescue after The Judgment Day women attacked her following the match. The Kabuki Warriors finally reunited.

During the bout, The Pirate Princess sent The Prodigy face-first into the turnbuckle, and Raquel Rodriguez, who was ringside, caused a distraction that allowed Perez to push Sane off the top rope. Perez then stomped on her opponent's arm.

Kairi Sane took down the Women's Tag Team Champion with a spear and nailed Roxanne with a neckbreaker. The latter hit her with a spear and hit a moonsault off the turnbuckle for a two-count. Roxanne Perez dropped Kairi Sane on her face and delivered a kick to the back of the neck.

Kairi hit Perez with a jumping forearm and planted her with an Alabama Slam. She tried to go for the Insane Elbow, but Raquel Rodriguez pulled her partner out of the ring. Kairi Sane wiped out Rodriguez with a dive on the outside, and Roxanne Perez tried to hit a Pop Rox, but Kairi reversed it into a cover and won the match.

The Judgment Day attacked the 36-year-old star after the match, but Asuka came out to make the save. Asuka and The Pirate Princess stood tall against the heels.

