Asuka didn't mince her words while taking a shot at former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in her latest tweet.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently posted a tweet to reveal that she's going on a trip. The post received several heartfelt messages from fans who wished her well on her journey. Bayley also noticed the tweet and told her to stay out of the kitchen if she couldn't handle the heat.

The former RAW Women's Champion didn't seem too happy with the jibe and clapped back at Bayley.

"Thanks for the advice. I’m gonna advise you too. Keep stuffing your mouth full of garbage. And your minions too. Then the world will be clean," said Asuka.

Check out the tweet below:

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

I’m gonna advise you too.

Keep stuffing your mouth full of garbage. And your minions too.

Then the world will be clean twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s… Bayley @itsBayleyWWE CAN’T HANDLE DA HEAT, STAY OUT OF DA KITCHEN twitter.com/wweasuka/statu… CAN’T HANDLE DA HEAT, STAY OUT OF DA KITCHEN twitter.com/wweasuka/statu… Thanks for the advice.I’m gonna advise you too.Keep stuffing your mouth full of garbage. And your minions too.Then the world will be clean Thanks for the advice.I’m gonna advise you too.Keep stuffing your mouth full of garbage. And your minions too.Then the world will be clean🚮 twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s…

Asuka received massive support from fans in the replies to her tweet

A whopping 600,000+ WWE fans follow Asuka's Twitter handle, most of whom have immense respect for The Empress of Tomorrow.

Here's how fans reacted to the cold-hearted shot at The Role Model:

Phil_Air @P_Spengler @WWEAsuka @itsBayleyWWE

Bend the knee to your Empress Kana Bend the knee to your Empress Kana @WWEAsuka @itsBayleyWWE Bend the knee to your Empress Kana https://t.co/us0EURVf7X

brandon @money_first16 . @WWEAsuka The entire women's division will be in for a rude awakening soon when you unleash the sadistic personality you've been hiding all this time @WWEAsuka The entire women's division will be in for a rude awakening soon when you unleash the sadistic personality you've been hiding all this time🔥.

Bayley has always been a pro when it comes to taking amusing potshots at her co-workers and fans. She occasionally targets fellow WWE Superstars by taking shots at them with her in-character tweets.

Bayley was out of action during the second half of 2021 because of an injury. She returned at SummerSlam 2022, bringing along IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The trio dubbed themselves Damage CTRL. The Role Model has been hounding WWE's top female babyfaces ever since.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been teasing the arrival of the infamous 'Kana' character for a while now via cryptic tweets and Instagram posts. The gimmick was incredibly popular in Japan before Asuka made her way to WWE.

It remains to be seen if Kana will debut on TV anytime soon and whether she will target Bayley.

Are you interested in a full-fledged feud between the two female stars in the near future? Sound off in the comments below.

