Asuka sends a curious message to Bayley ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Asuka recently sent out curious messages to Bayley ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Empress of Tomorrow is the most recent joiner in the Damage CTRL faction and has now become a major part of the stable. After Asuka joined the faction, speculation has been roaming around in the WWE Universe that The Role Model will be taken off from the stable. Asuka's overpraise for Bayley is also building upon the fans' doubt about The Role Model's future with the faction. Time and again, The Empress of Tomorrow has taken to social media to praise Bayley and has referred to her as her best friend.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka has yet again expressed her way too much love for Bayley. Given the contribution Bayley has made to the faction, it would be challenging for the rest of the team to turn against the former.

Check out what Asuka wrote below:

"Love you!!!!!!!!!!!?!!!!!!" Asuka shared.

"I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Asuka shared.

"All You Need Is Love !?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Asuka shared.

Check out Asuka's series of tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell opened up on Asuka becoming a part of the Damage CTRL faction

The former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up on Asuka becoming a part of the Damage CTRL faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Mantell stated that he enjoyed the finish of SmackDown's episode, where things flipped around, and it turned out to be a great show. He also showered praise on Triple H and the creative team for putting in their efforts.

The veteran detailed:

"Loved the finish. I loved the finish when Bianca went for the tag, and she got the shorthand. The Japanese girls all had a reunion, and then they got Bayley in there... It was very good. I like a show that really turns things around. This show tonight turned everything on its head. Now, creative can go in with a whole slate. They've probably already booked the next week or after that, but they executed it very well tonight. My hats off to Paul and the creative team; good job," Dutch Mantell said.

It would be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has charted out for Asuka.

What are your thoughts on Asuka's series of tweets to Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes