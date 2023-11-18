Asuka sends an emotional message to 35-year-old former champion

Asuka turned heel on last week's episode of SmackDown, shocking the WWE Universe and the female superstars whose team she was in. Her alliance with Damage CTRL got her the chance to pair up with Kairi Sane yet again. The Empress of Tomorrow took to her social media account to send an emotional message to Sane.

Asuka and Kairi Sane formed The Kabuki Warriors together and won the Women's Tag Team Titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. When the two Japanese stars were made a team, Paige, now known as Saraya, was their manager. The two turned against Paige a few weeks after winning the titles.

It looks like The Empress of Tomorrow is happy to team up with The Pirate Princess yet again and has had a great time with her. Taking to Twitter, she posted an old interview from the time the two were the Women's Tag Team Champions with an emotional message highlighting how excited she was to work with the 35-year-old star again.

"Even now, when I remember memories with you, I get tears of laughter I love you," Asuka shared.

You can check out Asuka's tweet below:

What did Asuka say about Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown?

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off with Damage CTRL addressing how far it has come. Bayley highlighted that bringing the former Women's Champion into the stable was one of the best moves in WWE history and that the new and improved version of the faction is the greatest in WWE.

IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane began speaking in Japanese while Bayley laughed. When they stopped speaking, they stared at Bayley. After a bit of awkward silence, Dakota Kai explained to Bayley that the trio said that there was no new Damage CTRL since not everyone in the ring was a part of it.

Kai further stated that the team was waiting for Bayley to officially induct The Empress of Tomorrow into the faction so that they could get started.

