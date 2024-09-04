Asuka sends a four-word message to IYO SKY during her WWE absence

Asuka is absent from WWE programming due to an injury but is still active on social media. On Twitter/X, she sent a four-word message to IYO SKY.

Asuka is a member of Damage CTRL. The faction also consists of SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. Earlier this year, the faction betrayed former leader Bayley, leading to her exit and subsequent face turn.

On Twitter/X, SKY dedicated a wholesome message to Asuka and Kai, who are sidelined due to injuries. The tweet caught Asuka's attention, as she responded with a four-word message to The Genius of The Sky.

Trending

"Just a moment, please," wrote Asuka

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Asuka's tweet:

Expand Tweet

In 2023, during a six-woman tag team match on SmackDown, Asuka teamed up with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair against the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, SKY, and Sane.

During the match, Asuka betrayed her teammates and joined Damage CTRL. This also led to her reunion with Kairi Sane, with whom she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice.

At Backlash France, Asuka and Sane lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Belair and Jade Cargill. Two days later, she was forced to withdraw from the Queen of the Ring Tournament due to an undisclosed injury.

IYO SKY and Kairi Sane failed to become the #1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

On Monday Night RAW's August 2nd, 2024 edition, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane lost to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. With the win, The Unholy Union became the new #1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Expand Tweet

At Bash In Berlin, Fyre and Dawn lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The former champions won the titles at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event.

Despite IYO SKY and Sane's loss, they had a brief staredown with the reigning tag team champions, teasing a match between the teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.