Asuka sends a message to Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair ahead of Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW is a few minutes away and it could be a busy show for Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow will be preparing to take on Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match following the latter's brutal attack on The Empress of Tomorrow and Rhea Ripley last week.

As always, Asuka heads into RAW with victory on her mind and has sent a message to Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley beforehand.

WWE posted a video on Twitter showing Asuka addressing both Ripley and Charlotte backstage. The former RAW Women's Champion made her thoughts on both women clear.

Asuka was frustrated last week after losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 before having her rematch ruined the following night. Now she has to deal with The Queen and be wary of the looming threat that is Rhea Ripley.

However, this has not fazed The Empress of Tomorrow. In her message, she claimed that Ripley got lucky last week, and she plans to beat Charlotte tonight.

You can check out the translation and video below.

"Rhea, you got lucky last week! If Charlotte never shOwed up, I would have been Champion right now! Charlotte, I'm going to get back at you! Tonight! I will beat you!"

Both Asuka and Charlotte Flair are exceptional performers, so fans should be in for a treat tonight. It will be interesting to see what this head-to-head battle leads to.

Advertisement

Asuka could face both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

It has been made clear from last week's episode of Monday Night RAW that WWE is planning a massive feud between Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair. The three women seem to have two things on their minds, beating each other up and the RAW Women's Championship.

Charlotte feels she was cheated out of the title match at WrestleMania, Asuka is looking to regain the belt, and Ripley will want to defend it. The way things are going, it seems like the three of them could be heading for a confrontation at WrestleMania Backlash.

If the match were to happen, it would certainly make for quite the spectacle. Who do you think would come out on top? Let us know down below.