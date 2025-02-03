Asuka sends a message to Charlotte Flair following successful WWE return; reacts to Royal Rumble victory

Charlotte Flair's win at the Royal Rumble caused a bit of an uproar in certain parts of the internet, but she also received plenty of support. Longtime rival Asuka sent her a message following her Rumble win, showing The Queen a lot of love amid some fan backlash.

After more than a year out with a knee injury, Charlotte returned in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match at number 27. She was in the match for 15 minutes, eliminating four stars - Michin, Piper Niven, Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez on her way to her second-career Rumble triumph.

Asuka, who is currently out due to knee surgery, was one of many who congratulated the 14-time women's champion.

"Congratulations! @MsCharlotteWWE 🎊 Our era still holds the reins," Asuka tweeted.

After the initial backlash to her Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair changed her display picture on X. As a show of support and solidarity, Asuka followed up her congratulatory post with a GIF of their post-match hug at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Before her Rumble return, Charlotte Flair showed her concern and support for Asuka, who was worried about her safety due to fans stalking her. Despite their in-ring rivalry, the two seem pretty close outside the squared circle and the bright lights.

Charlotte Flair wants all the gold after Royal Rumble win

After winning the women's Royal Rumble for the second time in her illustrious career, Charlotte Flair has a chance to add another title to her already stacked resume. Flair hasn't decided which championship she'll be going after, but teased going to RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

"Everything, I want it all. I'm the history-making, ground-breaking, never scared, always prepared, self-made and always paid, the woman of WWE, and I’m coming for my title at WrestleMania. I just haven’t decided which one. I guess you’ll have to watch Monday, NXT, and SmackDown. You never know," Flair said on the Rumble post-show. [H/T WrestleZone]

Rhea Ripley, the current Women's World Champion, is an intriguing matchup since they have one win over the other at WrestleMania. Tiffany Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion and a new matchup against The Queen. Giulia, the NXT Women's Champion, also has a lot of potential.

