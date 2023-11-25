Asuka sends a one-word message sealing her relationship with Bayley after WWE SmackDown

Asuka and Bayley are major parts of the new and improved Damage CTRL. Since the Empress of Tomorrow's alliance with Damage CTRL, many fans speculated that The Role Model would be removed from the team. However, the former WWE Women's Champion has clarified their relationship.

Two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, the Japanese star decided to turn on Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. In their tag team match in the main event, the former WWE Women's Champion sprayed Belair in the face with her mist and attacked her team along with Damage CTRL.

On this week's episode of the Blue brand, Asuka and Bayley teamed up to take on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It looked like Lynch won the match, but Flair accidentally broke up the pin.

In the confusion, Bayley pinned Lynch with a roll-up to win the match. The Empress of Tomorrow took to her social media to call Bayley her best friend.

"BFF," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Does Asuka think that Bayley is the right leader for Damage CTRL?

The week after the former WWE Women's Champion decided to align herself with Damage CTRL, all five women of the faction opened the show. During that segment, the three Japanese stars of the faction started speaking among themselves in Japanese, stating that the new and improved Damage CTRL was still incomplete.

Many fans expected the team to turn on Bayley then, but Dakota Kai explained to the group that the team was incomplete because Asuka wasn't inducted into the team by the leader.

Expand Tweet

A fan art caught the eye of the former WWE Women's Champion, who noticed that she was not in the center. She later stated that she should be in control of Damage CTRL since she is a living legend.

Do you think a new Damage CTRL will be formed after Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here