Asuka is sent a warning after WWE officials had to pull apart a brawl on SmackDown

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka was warned by former champion Bianca Belair as a brawl took place between the two women on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Asuka was invited to The Grayson Waller Effect show. The former NXT star asked the champion what would happen when a new Money in the Bank holder emerges on July 1.

Multiple female superstars, including IYO SKY, Bayley, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, and Zelina Vega, came to the ring to assert their claim at The Empress of Tomorrow's title and vied to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Following the showdown, as Asuka made her way back to the ramp and stated no one was ready for her title, Bianca Belair blindsided her, and a brawl took place wherein WWE officials had to separate the two women.

Following SmackDown, The EST of WWE sent a message to the RAW Women's Champion and stated that she let the champion play in her face for too long. Belair added that she won't run away in defeat.

"I let Asuka play in my face for way too long, and now she about to mess around and find out. WIN or LOSE I'm still the EST! I don't run away in defeat. Now let me show you how it's done," Belair wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen to what extent Bianca Belair will go to get her title back from the current champion.

Do you want to see Belair as the champion again? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes