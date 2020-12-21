Asuka sets a new record at WWE TLC 2020

At this year's TLC, Asuka took on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax with a mystery partner, who turned out to be former RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

After a well-fought match, Asuka and Charlotte Flair became the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Flair hit Baszler with the Natural Selection to secure the win for herself and her new tag team partner.

With Asuka winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the third time, she set a new record in WWE. According to WWE Stats and Info on Twitter, she became the first female WWE Superstar to win a tag team title with two different partners since Velvet McIntyre, 36 years ago in 1984.

For the current version of the #WWE Women's tag Title, Asuka is the FIRST to hold it with two different partners. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) December 21, 2020

As well as this, Asuka is the first WWE Superstar to hold the current WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with two different partners. Her first partner was Kairi Sane, who recently left American WWE programming to become their ambassador in her native Japan.

Asuka won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time in October 2019, with her then-partner Kairi Sane. The pair, who were dubbed The Kabuki Warriors, remained champions for 180 days until they lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the opening match of WrestleMania 36.

Asuka is now in her second reign as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. It now makes her the WWE Superstar with the most days holding the title, and also a double champion, as she is the current RAW Women's Champion.