Asuka shares a cryptic message regarding her future after WWE RAW; possible gimmick change

Earlier this year, Asuka made her return to the company after being on a hiatus for over nine months. Today, The Empress of Tomorrow shared a cryptic message which hints at her future and possible gimmick change in WWE.

A while after Becky Lynch lost the RAW Women's Championship, she was confronted by a returning Asuka on the red brand. Ever since her return, The Empress of Tomorrow has been a staple on WWE RAW.

Today, she posted that she will be going on a trip for a while. She then later posted another tweet that involved several insects with the same message. Fans thought that she might go away and return with a new gimmick.

You can check out the tweet below:

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I'll be on 🪱🪳🦟 trip for a while. I'll be on 🪱🪳🦟 trip for a while.

While there is much speculation as to what the former RAW Women's Champion means, many suggested that she would be returning to her popular gimmick from her days in Japan, where she was called KANA.

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka on WWE RAW

Ever since her return, Asuka has been busy feuding with the heels on the red brand. After Becky Lynch's departure, she aligned herself with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss to feud with Damage CTRL. She faced the stable on several occasions, including WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

In October, she became the first woman to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with three different partners, including Kairi Sane, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Unfortunately, she and Bliss lost their titles to Damage CTRL at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

However, the rivalry didn't end there as she joined Team Belair to face Team Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Last night, she faced 'The Eradicator of Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, in a singles match.

After constantly interfering throughout the match, she spits green mist on Dominik Mysterio to take him out. Unfortunately, she was hit with a riptide and lost to The Eradicator of Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Empress of Tomorrow on the red brand.

Do you want to see Asuka bring KANA to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes