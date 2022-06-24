Asuka shares photoshopped image of The Undertaker throwing her off Hell in a Cell

Asuka shared an amusing edited image of The Undertaker throwing her off Hell in a Cell.

Asuka is possibly the most hilarious WWE Superstar on social media. On Instagram and Twitter, Asuka occasionally takes friendly jibes at her co-workers with funny memes and edited images.

In the latest picture she posted on her Twitter account, The Empress of Tomorrow can be seen falling off the top of Hell in a Cell, courtesy of The Phenom.

Asuka's photoshopped image featuring The Undertaker left fans in splits

In addition to being an incredible in-ring worker, Asuka has mastered the art of social media trolling. She has amassed quite a large following thanks to the content she posts. As is usually the case, her latest photoshopped image quickly garnered tons of reactions. Check out some of those reactions below:

𝕯aremo Ten誰も天にいません @DaremoTen @WWEAsuka Mere moments before Asuka climbed back up the cage and beat Taker from pillar to post. @WWEAsuka Mere moments before Asuka climbed back up the cage and beat Taker from pillar to post.

The photoshopped image originally featured a falling Rikishi chokeslammed by The Deadman off Hell in a Cell. The iconic moment happened in 2000 at the WWE Armageddon pay-per-view. The main event was a Six-Man Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Championship. The star-studded affair featured The Undertaker, Rikishi, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and The Rock.

At one point, The Undertaker hit a devastating chokeslam on Rikishi, throwing him off the cell. Rikishi fell on a bed of pine chips in the back of a truck. In the end, neither of the two won. Angle pinned The Rock to retain his WWE Championship.

Asuka is currently focused on winning the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the namesake Premium Live Event. She knows what it takes to succeed as she's a former winner. It remains to be seen if Asuka will become a two-time Women's MitB winner on July 2, 2022.

