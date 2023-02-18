Asuka takes a dig at Liv Morgan and other female WWE Superstars ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Asuka recently mocked RAW Superstars Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Empress of Tomorrow faced Morgan in a singles match, while Rodriguez, Carmella, and Cross joined Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on the announcer's desk.

Following Asuka's win over Liv, Mella came in and attacked The Empress of Tomorrow. Natalya came out and took down Carmella, then Cross took out Nattie. Eventually, Raquel joined the action and dealt with Nikki, and Morgan took down Raquel.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka uploaded a photo of herself alongside photoshopped pictures of WWE Superstars Mella, Liv Morgan, Nattie, Cross, and Rodriguez, as she mocked them and hinted at winning the Elimination Chamber match.

Asuka, Liv, Natalya, Carmella, Raquel, and Nikki Cross will compete at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to be the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

AEW Superstar Dax Harwood praised WWE star Asuka

AEW Superstar Dax Harwood recently heaped praise on former RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

While speaking on his podcast, FTR with Dax, the AEW Superstar mentioned that The Empress of Tomorrow has been able to impress fans in America, the same way she did in her home country of Japan.

He further appreciated Asuka's ability to connect with fans of a foreign country and cement a position for herself. Harwood stated that the RAW Superstar is a 'one-of-a-kind' talent.

“I don’t think that there has been another foreign talent, another Japanese star who has made the splash over here as well as she has. She connects with the fans over in America just as well as she connected with the fans in Japan. But man Asuka, she’s a one-of-a-kind talent for sure."

It would be interesting to see if WWE Superstar Asuka can be the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship or not.

