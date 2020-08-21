Asuka teases big change in WWE gimmick

WWE Superstar Asuka is currently enjoying a good run on RAW. At the upcoming pay-per-view, she has a shot at winning both the RAW and the SmackDown Women's Championships. Amidst all this, Asuka has teased the possibility of bringing out a new side to her WWE gimmick.

Recently, Asuka teased a new look that had her face painted like an evil clown. That was well-aligned with the recent aggression in her character that has reached a whole new level ever since Bayley brutalised Kairi Sane on RAW and ended her WWE career.

During a recent interview with The New York, Asuka was asked about the darker side of her WWE gimmick. The former champion was quick to confirm that she has that side in her and she will bring it out at the right time. She also revealed that WWE have allowed her to use that gimmick when the time comes.

Here's what Asuka had to say,

"If the time comes, I can show it."

Asuka was also asked about teaming up with Shayna Baszler and competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at PayBack. Asuka believes that she and Baszler can defeat Sasha Banks and Bayley for the tag team titles later this month.

"I think we will be the tag-team champions. I teamed up with Shayna Baszler and I felt very comfortable with her." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Asuka and her current run in WWE

Asuka was forced to abandon her RAW Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks when she saw Bayley brutally attacking Kairi Sane backstage. This led to Banks winning the title while an angry and concerned Asuka tended to an injured Sane.

In the weeks that followed, Asuka won the opportunity to challenge both Bayley and Sasha Banks for their respective titles. She defeated Bayley on RAW to win a shot at Sasha Banks' RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Following that, she won a triple-brand Battle Royale to become the next challenger for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. She is set to fight for both the titles at SummerSlam 2020 and could walk out of the PPV with both the Women's Championships.