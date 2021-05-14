Asuka wants to face Triple H in first-time-ever WWE match

WWE RAW Superstar Asuka has revealed she wants to face Ric Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Triple H in WWE one day.

Over the last six years, the Japanese star has held the RAW Women’s Championship (x2), SmackDown Women’s Championship, and NXT Women’s Championship. She also won the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble and the 2020 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Speaking to ET Canada, Asuka was asked to select a dream opponent who she has not yet faced in WWE.

“I want to wrestle with Triple H and Ric Flair,” Asuka said. “I fought many great WWE Superstars. Oh, [I want to wrestle] Ronda Rousey. One day!”

Asuka's latest reign as RAW Women’s Champion came to an end against Rhea Ripley on the second night of WrestleMania 37.

She is set to challenge for the title again in a triple threat match against Ripley and Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event.

Will Asuka ever face Ric Flair or Triple H?

Ric Flair (16-time World Champion) and Triple H (14-time World Champion)

Realistically, Asuka is unlikely to face Ric Flair or Triple H in a WWE ring. Flair, 72, retired from WWE in-ring competition in 2008, while Triple H, 51, has previously said he is not fond of intergender wrestling.

Including live events, Ronda Rousey competed in 70 matches during her one-year WWE run between April 2018 and April 2019. Despite interrupting Asuka after her 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble victory, Rousey never faced The Empress of Tomorrow in an official WWE match.

The women backstage at the Royal Rumble react to Asuka rejecting Ronda Rousey’s handshake. pic.twitter.com/8OjphP7Ja9 — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) March 24, 2018

Ronda Rousey recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Browne. It is currently unclear if the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer plans to return to WWE as an in-ring performer one day.