Asuka wrestles against former faction member after over 10 years in recent WWE Live Event

Asuka hasn't been in the RAW Women's title picture for a while, but she's still one of the central women in WWE's storylines. In a live event in London (Ontario) before RAW, she locked horns with fellow veteran Iyo Sky for the first time in over a decade.

For those who don't know, Sky (fka Io Shirai) and the former NXT Women's Champion have history together. From 2010 to 2011, Asuka (then known as Kana) formed a faction with Io and her sister Mio Shirai. Together, they were known as Triple Trails until Shirai departed to make her name as STARDOM. Four years later, Kana signed with WWE and was renamed.

At the recent WWE Live Event in London, Ontario, Asuka and Iyo Sky had a back-and-forth as tag team opponents for the first time in over 10 years. While they were in the same match at Survivor Series 2019, they didn't engage.

The former Women's Champion winner and Alexa Bliss defeated the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Asuka and Iyo Sky had a tussle on RAW again

WWE is being careful about how it handles Asuka vs Iyo Sky. The two faced each other again in the Tag Team title tournament on RAW. The Empress was alongside Alexa Bliss against Iyo Sky with Dakota Kai.

This time around, the team of Kai and Sky defeated the two former RAW Women's Champions. During the bout, Sky and Asuka locked horns as well, marking the first time they did so on WWE television.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the feud between the two given their history. However, with the WWE Universe not in tune with this (and understandably so), it's likely that a story will have to be created from scratch.

