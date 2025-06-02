  • home icon
  • WWE
  • At only 38 years old, wrestler is diagnosed with ALS; urgent appeal for help made

At only 38 years old, wrestler is diagnosed with ALS; urgent appeal for help made

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 02, 2025 03:30 GMT
The star was diagnosed with ALS (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was diagnosed with ALS (Credit: WWE.com)

A 38-year-old beloved wrestler has recently been diagnosed with ALS. An urgent appeal has been made for help.

Ad

Jeff Cannonball is a beloved veteran of the independent scene. He worked for MLW, ICWNHB, H2O, GCW, and several other promotions over the course of his career. Unfortunately, he has not been able to wrestle since the end of 2024, thanks to the medical complications he has suffered - they have now been diagnosed as ALS.

In an even more unfortunate update, it has been revealed that the disease has sped up quite rapidly. A GoFundMe has been set up by his brother Nick to help Jeff Cannonball and his family. The post stated that at only 38 years old, the wrestler was diagnosed with ALS only a week ago, and it has progressed. It appealed for help, stating that things were about to change very soon for them and that there would be medical bills and other adjustments needed to ensure Jeff could live comfortably.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This disease has changed his and our families lives forever. A lot of things are rapidly changing in Jeff, Sam and Milo’s lives. Simply put, they need help. This disease will force him to stop working. They need to find a new place to live that will better accommodate his needs along the way. There are incoming medical bills and major adjustments that need to be made to ensure Jeff can live as long and as comfortable as possible."
Ad

There is no available cure for ALS at this time.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Jeff Cannonball and the wrestler's family in this troubled time.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More
Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications