At only 38 years old, wrestler is diagnosed with ALS; urgent appeal for help made

A 38-year-old beloved wrestler has recently been diagnosed with ALS. An urgent appeal has been made for help.

Jeff Cannonball is a beloved veteran of the independent scene. He worked for MLW, ICWNHB, H2O, GCW, and several other promotions over the course of his career. Unfortunately, he has not been able to wrestle since the end of 2024, thanks to the medical complications he has suffered - they have now been diagnosed as ALS.

In an even more unfortunate update, it has been revealed that the disease has sped up quite rapidly. A GoFundMe has been set up by his brother Nick to help Jeff Cannonball and his family. The post stated that at only 38 years old, the wrestler was diagnosed with ALS only a week ago, and it has progressed. It appealed for help, stating that things were about to change very soon for them and that there would be medical bills and other adjustments needed to ensure Jeff could live comfortably.

"This disease has changed his and our families lives forever. A lot of things are rapidly changing in Jeff, Sam and Milo’s lives. Simply put, they need help. This disease will force him to stop working. They need to find a new place to live that will better accommodate his needs along the way. There are incoming medical bills and major adjustments that need to be made to ensure Jeff can live as long and as comfortable as possible."

There is no available cure for ALS at this time.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Jeff Cannonball and the wrestler's family in this troubled time.

