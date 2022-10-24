Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been on top of WWE as both performers and backstage management.

Since the resignation of Vince McMahon from WWE back in July, Triple H has stepped up as the head of creative for the WWE main roster. We have also seen Shawn Michaels taking on a lot more responsibility in recent months as the man in charge down at NXT.

Taya Valkyrie recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the topic of her WWE release came up, Valkyrie expressed her regret about not getting to work more with Paul Levesque and Shawn Michaels.

“At first, it was just shocking, and I was upset, and I was mad, because I never felt – I still don’t feel – like I got an opportunity to shine,” Taya Valkyrie said. “And there were a lot of things that were completely out of my control, obviously, such as the pandemic. It really sucks, because I didn’t get that chance to work one-on-one with Paul — Triple H — or Shawn Michaels on a regular basis. And I just wish that I’d gotten that opportunity as well. So, I definitely now would be like ‘never say never.’ You never know. But everything, the universe always has a plan.”

Should Triple H bring Taya Valkyrie back to WWE?

Since taking over as the head of WWE creative, Triple H has brought back numerous talents that have been released over the past few years.

With both Taya Valkyrie and her husband John Morrison currently on the free agent market, it seems like they would be good picks for The Game to bring back into the fold.

Valkyrie knows what she brings to the table as far as professional wrestling goes and says that if she gets any opportunity in the future, she'll run with it.

"I have faith in my work ethic, what I bring to the table, the person that I am not only as a wrestler but also as a human," Tay Valkyrie said. "And I know that any opportunity I will let go and run with it."

What do you make of Taya Valkyrie's comments? Would you like to see her back in Hunter's WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

