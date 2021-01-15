"At least 30 percent of WWE talent" - Tony Atlas thinks he could still beat up current Superstars

WWE legend Tony Atlas believes he could still “whoop” 30 percent of the male Superstars on the current WWE roster.

Tony Atlas, 66, spent over 10 years in WWE during a career that spanned almost five decades. The former powerlifter is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (w/Rocky Johnson), while he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Tony Atlas made it clear that he is not impressed with the modern-day product. He thinks some fans would still choose him to win a fight against many of today’s WWE Superstars.

"I could walk into the ring with just about, at my age, I would say at least 30 percent of WWE talent, and the fans would say, ‘Tony could whoop his a**.’ They’d take one look at me and then look at the guys that I wrestled, and there’s no way in the world that they believe that guy could whoop me.

"They would not believe it because he don’t look the part that they [wrestling companies] are making them. They’re making him into Superman but he looks like Pee-wee Herman."

#WayBackWednesday @HulkHogan ! We had great matches together! He was one big dude ! pic.twitter.com/NOJgIJI3kk — Tony Atlas (@RealAtlas) August 3, 2017

Tony Atlas clarified that his views are aimed at all wrestling companies, including AEW, and not only WWE. He added that wrestling matches have become like Power Rangers and he feels that fans are being cheated out of their money.

Tony Atlas’ last WWE run

Tony Atlas aligned with Mark Henry in ECW

In December 2008, Tony Atlas joined forces with Mark Henry to defeat Finlay and Hornswoggle on an ECW show. His final WWE match came six months later when he lost a singles match against Evan Bourne on ECW in June 2009.

Tony Atlas has wrestled sporadically on the independent scene over the last decade.

