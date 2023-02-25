"At least he's not squashing, "Vince relied on a part-timer" - WWE Universe praises Triple H's booking of Brock Lesnar under the new regime

Brock Lesnar returned under Triple H's new regime last year after Vince McMahon announced his retirement and left the company. However, fans believe Hunter has booked the Beast Incarnate under better circumstances under his new regime.
Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and began running the show after Vince McMahon left the company last year. Hunter improved the overall production and storylines of the current product and focused on expanding the roster with several returns.
The Beast Incarnate also returned to the company under the new regime. However, he was used quite differently than he was under the old regime. The WWE Universe believes that The Game has used Brock Lesnar in a much more efficient manner than Vince McMahon.
It will be interesting to see if the Beast Incarnate accepts the challenge laid down by MVP and Omos for WrestleMania 39.
What has Brock Lesnar done under Triple H's new regime in WWE?
Brock Lesnar returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year. Regardless of the change in regime, The Tribal Chief went on to retain the titles.
Two months later, Triple H brought the Beast Incarnate back and he began feuding with Bobby Lashley on the red brand. The two superstars faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and Lesnar got a win over Lashley.
Earlier this year, the Beast Incarnate continued his feud with Bobby Lashley. The two superstars set up a future match when Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble encounter.
The two superstars had their third match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, but the clash ended in a disqualification. Recently, the 'Nigerian Giant' Omos issued a challenge for WrestleMania 39.
