"At least he's not squashing, "Vince relied on a part-timer" - WWE Universe praises Triple H's booking of Brock Lesnar under the new regime

Brock Lesnar returned under Triple H's new regime last year after Vince McMahon announced his retirement and left the company. However, fans believe Hunter has booked the Beast Incarnate under better circumstances under his new regime.

Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and began running the show after Vince McMahon left the company last year. Hunter improved the overall production and storylines of the current product and focused on expanding the roster with several returns.

The Beast Incarnate also returned to the company under the new regime. However, he was used quite differently than he was under the old regime. The WWE Universe believes that The Game has used Brock Lesnar in a much more efficient manner than Vince McMahon.

HHH is trying to (re)build a company. Vince relied on a part-timer because he didn't want to do the work necessary to build new stars. And also, he can't see anyone as a star who isn't >6' 2" 235 lbs at 6% bodyfat.

He doesn't need any titles at this point of his career. Cannot agree with this post, I think Lesnar is having a lot of fun in this current run. He seems to be putting alot of effort into this character. He is going to be putting over alot of guys in this run. He doesn't need any titles at this point of his career.

Na. Let him put over the new talent. That's what you do. He's already been at the top of the mountain more than once. Not gonna hurt him to lose clean just like Taker did at WM.

He actually booked a lot of guys better, Lashley is another one. He was also building up new guys like Omos and Madcap too.

I think HHH has did a great job booking a wrestler that only have 2 moves in the ring Brock, he's like Goldberg you not getting nothing but 2 moves outta them 🥴

Tbh, better, at least he not squashing anyone

KJ-Livin' My Best Life @Kvblaz16



Triple H doesn't need to "break glass for Brock Lesnar" to make shows and PPVs good. He knows how to actually book in the 21st Century.

So what do you expect?? Lesnar is nearly 50 years , it's time to move on from him, he's already buried enough superstars over 10 years now, now it's his time to give back to the business which he has not done in his entire career.

I get what HHH is doing with Lesnar, happens with all the outgoing vets, put over the other talent in the last couple years, the problem is. ..it's Lesnar, this was the guy selected to end the Streak, you do not take your foot off the gas with a guy like that...

It will be interesting to see if the Beast Incarnate accepts the challenge laid down by MVP and Omos for WrestleMania 39.

What has Brock Lesnar done under Triple H's new regime in WWE?

Brock Lesnar returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year. Regardless of the change in regime, The Tribal Chief went on to retain the titles.

Two months later, Triple H brought the Beast Incarnate back and he began feuding with Bobby Lashley on the red brand. The two superstars faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and Lesnar got a win over Lashley.

Earlier this year, the Beast Incarnate continued his feud with Bobby Lashley. The two superstars set up a future match when Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble encounter.

The two superstars had their third match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, but the clash ended in a disqualification. Recently, the 'Nigerian Giant' Omos issued a challenge for WrestleMania 39.

