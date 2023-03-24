"At no points were his d**k and b**ls exposed" - Former WWE Superstar provides clarification about controversial naked wrestling move

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has provided clarification about the naked moonsault he received from Sexxxy Eddy during a recent match.

Since his release from WWE, Cardona has been involved in his fair share of violent, bloody, and controversial matches. However, one bout in particular drew a bit more flak for an unexpected incident.

Matt Cardona wrestled Sexxxy Eddy at GCW's Worst Behavior pay-per-view in Toronto on March 19. During the match, Eddy's G-string ripped and he was completely naked. The match continued and Eddy even hit a moonsault from the top rope in his birthday suit.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc., Cardona reflected on the incident and explained what happened in the match.

"Listen, accidents happen in the ring, his trunks exploded, but the show must go on. And listen, he was fully covered. At no time were his d**k and b**ls exposed, okay? [Laughs] Let's make that official and make everyone know, at no time where his d**k and b**ls exposed. If anyone should be offended, it's me! I'm in the match with them! I took the full moonsault!" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona says this is not the first time he ripped the trunks off his opponent

While ripping the trunks off an opponent might seem like a rare occurrence, this isn't the first time that Cardona has done it.

During the same interview, the former WWE star went into detail about his match with Eddy before recalling that he also ripped the trunks off "Rapid Delivery" Rory Fox during an ECW show.

"I am not a fan of naked wrestling. [Laughs] I'm not an advocate for naked wrestling. Like I said, I was beating this guy up, SeXXXy Eddy. I'm beating him up, beating him up. The guy is wrestling in a f*****g G-string. What do you think is going to happen?"

He continued:

"But history has a funny way of repeating itself because this is not the first time I ripped the trunks off an opponent in the ring. If you recall, I was wrestling "Rapid Delivery" Rory Fox on ECW and ripped his truck off too. And again, the match continued! The show must go on." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Both wrestlers deserve credit for continuing the match under such circumstances. Given that this is the second time that the former WWE Superstar has ripped the trunks off his opponent, it will be interesting to see if he does it again.

