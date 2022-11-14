Roxanne Perez wants to achieve another milestone in her wrestling career by becoming a double champion in WWE.

The Prodigy is recognized as the inaugural Ring of Honor Women's Champion, and she's a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She recently turned 21 years old, and continues to show great potential every time she steps in the ring. At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch made history by becoming the first-ever concurrent RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

During a recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Roxanne Perez stated that her goal is to win both titles as well, and if she does, she could become the youngest female star to do so.

"My dream was always to be a Divas Champion when I was a kid. So maybe if this is possible, if I am Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion at the same time [laughs]. WrestleMania, too," said Perez. (H/T Fightful)

Roxanne Perez on sharing the ring with Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Bayley in her SmackDown debut

The Prodigy and her former best friend Cora Jade were involved in a feud on WWE NXT. Roxanne showed up on SmackDown and selected Raquel to be Jade's opponent as part of the Pick Their Poison stipulation.

On the same show, she got to compete in her first match on the main roster. Roxanne Perez, Raquel and Shotzi went toe-to-toe with Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Perez spoke about sharing the ring with them.

"I actually know Raquel and Shotzi from the independent scene. Shotzi, I had a match with her once on the independent scene, and then Raquel, we never wrestled, but she was on the same show that I was in my debut, when I was 14. So I’ve known her for a very long time, so that was really cool to be paired up with them. Then being able to wrestle one of my childhood idols, Bayley, everything was just so perfect. It was a really full-circle moment, and my mom was there as well. She was in the crowd, and she was so happy, so yeah, that was surreal," said Perez.

Roxanne Perez recently collided with Cora Jade at NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapon's Wild match. She won the match via pinfall, and their feud is seemingly over.

