WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent out an emotional post about her 98-year-old grandmother on social media.

After being kicked out of her own stable, Damage CTRL, The Role Model, has been on her path to success. At WrestleMania XL, she defeated her former stablemate, IYO SKY, to win the WWE Women's Championship. Now, it seems the champ is enjoying quality time with her family.

On her Instagram recently, Bayley shared a heartfelt note for her grandmother as she reminisced about their memories. The Role Model spoke about how strong and resilient her granny was and how she overcame the storms of life without fear.

Check out an excerpt from the post below:

"My 98 year old Grandma! Growing up, I knew I was lucky to have the grandparent experience. At times it felt like a movie! My Grandma and Tadgu always made us feel special. When I was a teenager I often watched them from across the living room and smiled thinking 'I want love like that.' Because they told SO many stories! Of their travels, their friends, how hard my Tadgu had to fight to get my Grandma, all of it. And of course they’d go back and forth on different versions of some stories, bickered about who was right. But the look in their eyes never changed. I knew I was lucky to experience that."

You can check out the full Instagram post below:

Bill Apter shared his honest opinion on Bayley's upcoming match at WWE Backlash

Bill Apter has recently discussed how things might turn out during Bayley's bout at WWE Backlash.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Senior Editor Apter stated that although the Triple Threat match between The Role Model, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton might be interesting, the former Damage CTRL member will be victorious again.

"They are, they are really moving on pushing Tiffany Stratton at this point. But I think there's gonna be some sort of a scr*wjob mess between her and Naomi, and Bayley is gonna wind up pinning one or two of them. It's too early for Bayley to lose that championship already. She hasn't reached that legendary spot of beating people yet. She's gonna keep the title."

It remains to be seen if Apter's prediction about The Role Model's victory turns out to be accurate.

