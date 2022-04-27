Attitude Era star recalls how he made The Rock and Vince McMahon laugh (Exclusive)

The Rock and Vince McMahon are two of the most iconic WWE characters in the company's storied history. The former is the world's biggest star on the silver screen at the moment, while the latter still handles the day-to-day affairs of World Wrestling Entertainment as the Chairman and CEO.

Among the stars that have worked with both men over the years was a certain Duane Gill. The man who rose to prominence as Gillberg, a parody of WCW icon Goldberg, recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Gillberg took us back in time to 2003, when The Rock was scheduled to take Goldberg on at Backlash. Leading up to the event, The Brahma Bull put together what was called the 'Rock Concert', an event mocking the WCW legend and his hometown of Georgia.

The crowd expected Goldberg to show up when his iconic music hit but instead, Gillberg arrived with pomp and circumstance. The idea was for Gill to tap his foot along to the music, something he wasn't convinced about:

"I said come on Rock. That ain't making fun of the guy. What if I did this (mimics trademark exaggerated Goldberg parody)? Rock started laughing. He goes well, let's go. We gotta go get this approved by Vince," remembered Gillberg. [20:04-20:20]

Apparently, Vince McMahon was just as amused as The People's Champion was when he first heard the idea:

"He's like Vince? He goes, yeah, Dwayne. He goes Gill wants to change it again. I'm like hey (laughs). He's like, what's he wanna do? I'm like Mr. McMahon, you want me to tap my foot while Rock sings. I said why don't I just dance all around like this? (does the exaggerated Golberg parody again). Vince started laughing. He does oh yeah, do it," added Gillberg. [20:20-20:55]

Vince McMahon booked The Rock to lose against Goldberg at Backlash

Ruthless Aggression @RuthlessAggWWE @TheRock has one of the biggest guests in history on The Rock concert, Gillberg! Raw, 2003. http://t.co/plwPNW3Wej .@TheRock has one of the biggest guests in history on The Rock concert, Gillberg! Raw, 2003. http://t.co/plwPNW3Wej

Goldberg had to look like a big deal coming in after WCW shut shop, and even after a dominant showing, The Rock couldn't put the powerhouse away. Of course, the history books will showcase a rocky relationship between Vince McMahon and Bill Goldberg which led to the departure of the latter from the company.

That said, Goldberg did return to WWE in 2016 and is a part-time attraction on the roster to this very day. Whether The Rock returns for a match against Roman Reigns as the rumor mills indicate still remains to be seen.

