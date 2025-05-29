Attitude Era star open to full-time WWE return behind the scenes

WWE stars often return to the company several years after their in-ring days have ended. In a recent interview, Headbanger Mosh revealed he would be interested in playing a larger behind-the-scenes role with the organization.
Mosh, also known as Chaz, is best remembered for performing as one-half of The Headbangers alongside Thrasher between 1996 and 2000. The Attitude Era duo signed Legends deals with WWE in 2023. Since then, Mosh has worked with up-and-coming talents at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.
In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Mosh confirmed he was open to turning his guest-coaching position into a full-time job:
"Possibly. It's in Orlando, so it's two-and-a-half hours from where I live. I kinda have an idea what's involved, but the financial side, I have no idea what that is, so it would definitely be something I would 100% be interested in and definitely dive into and see how I could make it work." [32:21 – 32:42]
Mosh and Thrasher held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 28 days in 1997. They returned in 2016 to compete in three matches on SmackDown, but did not receive full-time contracts as in-ring talents.
WWE Legends deal led to Mosh's PC role
Matt Bloom is the head coach at the Performance Center. Fit Finlay, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, Sara Amato, Steve Corino, and Terry Taylor are among the other trainers.
Mosh believes his Legends deal played a part in WWE considering him for a coaching position:
"That [Legends] contract's kinda opened the door for me to get back in the business, but not be full-time in the business, which I love." [31:20 – 31:25]
In the same interview, Mosh revealed he recently wrote a book. He has sent the copy to a publisher and is hoping to land a deal soon.
