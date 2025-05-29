Attitude Era star open to full-time WWE return behind the scenes

WWE stars often return to the company several years after their in-ring days have ended. In a recent interview, Headbanger Mosh revealed he would be interested in playing a larger behind-the-scenes role with the organization.

Ad

Mosh, also known as Chaz, is best remembered for performing as one-half of The Headbangers alongside Thrasher between 1996 and 2000. The Attitude Era duo signed Legends deals with WWE in 2023. Since then, Mosh has worked with up-and-coming talents at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Mosh confirmed he was open to turning his guest-coaching position into a full-time job:

"Possibly. It's in Orlando, so it's two-and-a-half hours from where I live. I kinda have an idea what's involved, but the financial side, I have no idea what that is, so it would definitely be something I would 100% be interested in and definitely dive into and see how I could make it work." [32:21 – 32:42]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Mosh and Thrasher held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 28 days in 1997. They returned in 2016 to compete in three matches on SmackDown, but did not receive full-time contracts as in-ring talents.

WWE Legends deal led to Mosh's PC role

Matt Bloom is the head coach at the Performance Center. Fit Finlay, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, Sara Amato, Steve Corino, and Terry Taylor are among the other trainers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mosh believes his Legends deal played a part in WWE considering him for a coaching position:

"That [Legends] contract's kinda opened the door for me to get back in the business, but not be full-time in the business, which I love." [31:20 – 31:25]

In the same interview, Mosh revealed he recently wrote a book. He has sent the copy to a publisher and is hoping to land a deal soon.

Ad

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More