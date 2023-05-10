Savio Vega recently confessed that he shed tears after watching Zelina Vega's memorable entrance at WWE Backlash 2023.

The 32-year-old challenged Rhea Ripley for SmackDown Women's Championship at the Saturday night show. Since she's of Puerto Rican descent, Zelina Vega received a massive ovation from the live crowd during her entrance and even after the match, even though she fell short of capturing the gold.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega didn't hesitate to accept that even he cried during Vega's entrance, where she carried the Puerto Rican flag. The wrestling veteran added that he had goosebumps witnessing the moment when the LWO member showcased the flag in the ring.

"I cried. I was in the dressing room; look at my goosebumps, man. She just went outside for the entrance and opened the flag. Went to her mom, and when she opened the flag again in the ring, and people started cheering," added Savio Vega. [24:50 - 25:11]

Savio Vega on if Zelina Vega should have won at WWE Backlash 2023

Elsewhere in the chat, Savio Vega was asked if WWE should have had Zelina Vega win the SmackDown Women's Title at Backlash. Vega explained that though it would have made for a cool moment, the promotion was simply following the story and wondered what lay in store for Rhea Ripley ahead.

"Well, they follow the story, and in that position, the moment could be great because a Puerto Rican winning in Puerto Rico and stuff like that. But just follow the story. Where they go with Ripley, we don't know. They keep it for a reason," said Savio Vega. [24:22 - 24:42]

Zelina Vega has proved she belongs on the big stage, and it's safe to say there are brighter things ahead for her in WWE and the wrestling business.

