Austin Theory appears to debut new gimmick on WWE RAW, could have a new target in mind

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, which appears to have given him a new attitude on WWE RAW.

The 25-year-old made his way to the ring to interrupt Rey Mysterio. He talked about how he wanted to put the Hall of Famer on his list, following Cena, who was seen as a legend.

Many members of the WWE Universe picked up on the fact that this is a gimmick that they have seen before. It could be that Austin Theory is now targeting Randy Orton.

There was a time when the former 14-time world champion targeted the legends of the business and earned himself the moniker of 'The Legend Killer.' There have been rumors that The Viper was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania this weekend but didn't return at The Show of Shows.

Theory can now push forward with this new gimmick until The Viper becomes a target and he is forced to step up.

TannyWWE @tanny_wwe #WrestleMania So Austin Theory is the new legend killer Randy Orton character? #WWERaw So Austin Theory is the new legend killer Randy Orton character? #WWERaw #WrestleMania https://t.co/CPfjm6yvH0

The WWE Universe has been so focused on Theory becoming the next John Cena that he could turn into the next Randy Orton instead.

