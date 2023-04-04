Create

Austin Theory appears to debut new gimmick on WWE RAW, could have a new target in mind

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 04, 2023 07:07 IST
Is Theory the new Randy Orton?
Theory is the current United States Champion.

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, which appears to have given him a new attitude on WWE RAW.

The 25-year-old made his way to the ring to interrupt Rey Mysterio. He talked about how he wanted to put the Hall of Famer on his list, following Cena, who was seen as a legend.

Many members of the WWE Universe picked up on the fact that this is a gimmick that they have seen before. It could be that Austin Theory is now targeting Randy Orton.

What do @reymysterio & #USChampion @_Theory1 have in common?#RawAfterMania https://t.co/wQsv0MnPOk

There was a time when the former 14-time world champion targeted the legends of the business and earned himself the moniker of 'The Legend Killer.' There have been rumors that The Viper was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania this weekend but didn't return at The Show of Shows.

Theory can now push forward with this new gimmick until The Viper becomes a target and he is forced to step up.

So Austin Theory is the new legend killer Randy Orton character? #WWERaw #WrestleMania https://t.co/CPfjm6yvH0

The WWE Universe has been so focused on Theory becoming the next John Cena that he could turn into the next Randy Orton instead.

Do you think Theory could be the new Legend Killer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

