Austin Theory attacks WWE Superstar on RAW

WWE Superstar Austin Theory attacked United States Champion Finn Balor on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Balor took on Damian Priest on the most recent edition of WWE's flagship show. Prior to the match, Austin Theory was announced as a special guest commentator.

As Balor and Priest went at it in the ring, Theory made his presence felt by getting involved in the match. This prompted Balor to retaliate, which led to further interference from Theory, costing Balor the match.

Following this, Austin took to the ring to level the US Champion as Priest made his way up the entrance ramp.

Theory planted Balor, presumably to send a message to his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Pat McAfee.

Austin Theory has appeared by Vince McMahon's side in recent months

Austin Theory was pegged for big things in WWE when he started appearing alongside Vince McMahon following his main roster return.

He notably appeared alongside Mr. McMahon during the now-infamous Golden Egg Storyline at Survivor Series 2021 and also during a series of backstage segments leading up to the WWE CEO's interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Theory took to the ring on a recent edition of SmackDown to address his WrestleMania opponent, claiming that Vince McMahon only agreed to go on McAfee's show to trick him into accepting a match against Theory at WrestleMania.

It was initially rumored that McAfee would face Vince McMahon himself at WrestleMania. However, this was not the case.

The Chairman of WWE offered the former NFL star a match at WrestleMania when he went to the latter's show. McAfee promptly accepted the match, and in the next episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that his opponent will be Theory.

