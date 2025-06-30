Austin Theory breaks character to share an inspirational message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been portraying a heel character along with his teammate Grayson Waller for nearly two years. However, the former Mr. Money in the Bank recently broke character to share an inspirational message via social media.
A-Town Down Under's recent appearances on WWE programming have been limited to backstage segments. The duo has not wrestled a tag team match since March 24. However, the two stars competed with Sheamus in singles competition on the red brand in May.
Earlier today, Austin Theory took to his Instagram account to deliver an inspirational message. The 27-year-old urged his followers to continue putting in the work without getting distracted by what other people have to say.
"They still got something to say? They still making comments? But it don't matter because this work ain't got nothing to do with them. And what you did a year ago, or you did a couple months ago, or even a day ago, it doesn't define you, man. It doesn't define you at all. Don't listen to people. Don't listen to their stories or whatever they got to say. Because today, you make that change. Today, you propel yourself into the future. And I'll tell you right now, you're the creator. You make the art; they make the stories. So let's keep it that way all day," he said.
Austin Theory receives massive praise from tag team partner Grayson Waller
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller hailed his A-Town Down Under teammate Austin Theory while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on an earlier edition of the INSIGHT podcast.
The Aussie Icon noted he was grateful for Theory and referred to the latter as one of the most underrated performers in the business. He claimed that the former WWE United States Champion has everything it takes to be the biggest name in the promotion and pointed out that the latter has already feuded with several top stars of the company.
"I'm grateful for Austin Theory. That's a great tag partner. That's one of the most underrated performers in the industry. I don't think people understand that, but they will. Austin Theory has everything it takes to be the biggest guy in the company. There's a reason he is always in there with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. And if you idiots don't get that, you will one day," he said.
WWE has been hinting at a potential break of A-Town Down Under for nearly a year. Only time will tell if and when the highly teased split takes place.
