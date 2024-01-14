Austin Theory breaks silence following brutal injury on WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory scared the WWE Universe across the globe when he and Carmelo Hayes got injured during a botched move on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, A-Town broke his silence on his social media after the show.

Last year, Austin Theory had a successful run on Monday Night RAW as the United States Champion and moved to Friday Night SmackDown with the title during the annual WWE Draft. After losing the title to Rey Mysterio, Theory teamed up with Grayson Waller to form A-Town Down Under on the blue brand.

The heel duo have been entertaining fans by going after popular face stars in the promotion. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes got injured due to a botched move. Earlier today, A-Town broke his silence and uploaded a post across social media following the incident:

"ALL DAY #ATownDown."

Expand Tweet

The match was stopped mid-way when both stars botched the move. Luckily, no serious injury has been reported for either star following the bout.

WWE legend commented on Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' spot from SmackDown

WWE Superstars have trained for years inside the squared circle before performing in front of a live audience every week. Often, moves inside the ring can go wrong and injure a superstar or two in the process.

During the SmackDown match between Austin Theory and NXT's Carmelo Hayes, a second-rope Spanish fly went wrong, and both stars got hurt. Speaking on SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the spot and wished the best for both young stars after the show.

"I hope they are okay. Who took the worst of it? Theory? [Definitely Theory] Yeah. As soon as he did it, it looked a little off from the beginning, and it was. I just hope nobody gets hurt. Hey, kids, don't try this at home, okay?"

Check out the video below:

Currently, there has been no update on the nature of the injury except what transpired on TV. It will be interesting to see when the two stars return inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's run on SmackDown so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here