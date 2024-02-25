Austin Theory breaks silence with a three-word message after WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event wasn't a memorable night for Austin Theory as he got laid out by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The former United States expectedly had a defiant message in the show's aftermath as he broke the silence with an interesting post on Instagram.

The Theory was involved in an interview segment at Elimination Chamber as he accompanied his partner, Grayson Waller, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as the special guests. The angle advanced the storyline involving the World Titles but also intriguingly exposed a new dynamic between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. After Theory mocked The Rock and got attacked by the babyfaces, Waller did not step in to save his supposed ally, which seemed like a turn.

Austin Theory visibly has no support, but he isn't going to let that bog him down as he had a message for his "haters:''

"Surrounded by Haters," wrote Theory.

WWE planted the seeds of a turn at Elimination Chamber

Going into WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, many eyes were on The Grayson Waller Effect as fans would get to know what's next in the enthralling saga involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes revealed he would be open to a singles match against The Rock and also got assurance from Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion said that he would be by Rhodes' side in the battle against the Samoans.

The segment eventually came to a stage where the crowd was just waiting for Rollins and Rhodes to hit their finishers, and poor Austin Theory was the superstar on the receiving end of them. Theory initially ridiculed The Rock by repeating his catchphrase before taking a Cody Cutter and a Stomp.

While most tag team partners would have jumped in, Grayson Waller stood in the back and wanted nothing to do with Rollins and Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

Was it a hint towards Waller's face turn or the same for Theory? While we should know more about their on-screen relationship in the coming weeks, all is certainly not well in their alliance heading into WrestleMania 40.