Current RAW star says Vince McMahon shows "aggressive respect" to everyone he approaches

WWE RAW star Austin Theory opened up about his experience working with Vince McMahon, saying he shows "aggressive respect" towards everyone.

The young star is The Chairman's protege, and they've appeared together in numerous segments since the beginning of 2022. Before his run on the red brand, Theory was a part of NXT.

During an interview with SoloWrestling, Austin Theory said he's learning a lot from working with Vince McMahon:

“I always learn something new when I’m around Vince. I usually get a lot of advice from him, and it’s been a crazy process to be able to work with him on every show. I think the thing that has stayed with me the most, and this is something I’ve said in the past, is his aggressive respect towards anyone he approaches. Especially when someone comes up with ideas or shows passion towards something.”

Vince McMahon chose Austin Theory as Pat McAfee's opponent for WrestleMania 38

Theory made his WrestleMania debut in 2020 when he teamed up with Angel Garza to take on The Street Profits. He will soon collide with Pat McAfee at this year's Show of Shows.

During the same interview with SoloWrestling, Theory spoke about significant changes between his previous WrestleMania appearance and the upcoming one:

“I like to say I’m a constantly evolving person and I’ve always been on the lookout for improvement. I like to say my name is Austin Theory because my personal theory is one of change, and theories always get better over time. So, I’m sure they’ll be able to see something much better."

Regarding whether or not he's watched Pat McAfee's in-ring work in NXT, Austin Theory said he's never seen anything because he refused to see Pat's horrible face.

