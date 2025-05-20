Austin Theory finally betrays Grayson Waller on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 20, 2025 02:18 GMT
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
A-Town Down Under are former Tag Team Champions (source: Austin Theory's X account and WWE.com)

Grayson Waller competed in a match on WWE RAW tonight, and Austin Theory finally betrayed him.

Ad

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been a pretty successful tag team ever since they first came together. They even captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, in recent months, things have not gone well for A-Town Down Under. It's been clear that Waller has been using Theory as a scapegoat in the name of friendship.

This was evident when Grayson Waller was supposed to face Sheamus on the May 5 episode of RAW, but he pawned it off onto Theory without telling him who his opponent was. As a result, Sheamus was able to pick up an easy win. However, tonight, Waller had to face the Celtic Warrior in a singles match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the match, tensions started brewing between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as the former asked the latter to take notes. The two delivered a highly competitive match. However, after realizing he couldn't put away the Celtic Warrior, Waller tried to run away from the match, but Theory stopped him and tried to convince his partner to get back into the ring.

This allowed Sheamus to hit him with the Ten Beats of the Bodhran before he hit the Brogue kick for the win. To add insult to injury, Theory was laughing slyly as his tag partner was getting beaten up by the Celtic Warrior. He couldn't stop laughing even after the match ended.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if this will be the end of A-Town Down Under.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications