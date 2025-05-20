Austin Theory finally betrays Grayson Waller on WWE RAW

Grayson Waller competed in a match on WWE RAW tonight, and Austin Theory finally betrayed him.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been a pretty successful tag team ever since they first came together. They even captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, in recent months, things have not gone well for A-Town Down Under. It's been clear that Waller has been using Theory as a scapegoat in the name of friendship.

This was evident when Grayson Waller was supposed to face Sheamus on the May 5 episode of RAW, but he pawned it off onto Theory without telling him who his opponent was. As a result, Sheamus was able to pick up an easy win. However, tonight, Waller had to face the Celtic Warrior in a singles match.

During the match, tensions started brewing between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as the former asked the latter to take notes. The two delivered a highly competitive match. However, after realizing he couldn't put away the Celtic Warrior, Waller tried to run away from the match, but Theory stopped him and tried to convince his partner to get back into the ring.

This allowed Sheamus to hit him with the Ten Beats of the Bodhran before he hit the Brogue kick for the win. To add insult to injury, Theory was laughing slyly as his tag partner was getting beaten up by the Celtic Warrior. He couldn't stop laughing even after the match ended.

It will be interesting to see if this will be the end of A-Town Down Under.

