Austin Theory gets a desperate win on SmackDown after nearly losing in 2 minutes

Austin Theory picked up a narrow win on WWE SmackDown after nearly suffering a loss in under two minutes against Cameron Grimes.

Tonight on SmackDown, LA Knight took on Sheamus in the opening match as all members of the SmackDown Battle Royale looked on. During the match, Austin Theory jumped Santos Escobar, the United States Title number one contender, from behind and fled.

Theory took on Cameron Grimes later in the night. During the bout, Santos Escobar came out but was stopped by WWE officials. This distraction was enough for Grimes to capitalize with the cave-in. However, Theory was able to avoid the pinfall by inadvertently placing his foot on the bottom rope.

The match continued, and Cameron Grimes took the fight to Theory. However, Grimes made the mistake of going to the top rope, and Theory took advantage of this and laid him out. He then hit A-Town Down for the win.

Check out a clip from the match below:

WWE @WWE



Can Theory gain some momentum by defeating @CGrimesWWE tonight or will he be walking into pic.twitter.com/3pKKnIwhdB Next week is a BIG ONE for US Champion @_Theory1 as he is set to defend his title against @EscobarWWE and TENSIONS ARE HIGH!Can Theory gain some momentum by defeating @CGrimesWWE tonight or will he be walking into #SmackDown next week with a major loss on his hands?

Following the match, Santos Escobar attacked Theory and hit the Phantom Driver on the United States Champion. Escobar will face Theory for the United States Championship next week.

Do you think Santos Escobar will beat Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!