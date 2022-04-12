Austin Theory gets an odd name change thanks to Vince McMahon

RAW Superstar Austin Theory goes through a name change on the latest episode of the show.

Theory is one of the youngest prospects in WWE today. Nobody on the main roster has been given the spotlight at his age more than the 24-year-old. Even Vince McMahon declared him as a future world champion at WrestleMania 38. Austin Theory went into Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville's office on RAW and declared a name change ordered by Vince McMahon.

In recent WWE history, a lot of name changes have happened. Apart from the random ones such as WALTER to GUNTHER, Pete Dunne to Butch, and Piper Niven to Doudrop, there was a trend of shortening superstars' names. Mustafa Ali, for example, was simply 'Ali' until WWE brought his name back.

On the latest episode of RAW, Austin Theory went into the office of Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. When they used his name, he informed them that going forward he will only be going by the name of 'Theory' and not 'Austin Theory.' He said that it was a decision that he and Vince McMahon both agreed on.

During his visit to the office, he also asked for a United States Championship shot against Finn Balor, which was made official for next week on RAW.

Will Austin Theory or just "Theory" become the US Champion?

With Theory getting a US title opportunity against Finn Balor, it will be interesting to see how things play out. He recently got the better of the US Champion in a six-man tag team match by pinning him, but Balor holds a singles victory over the 24-year-old.

Theory was a part of one of the most entertaining WrestleMania 38 matches against Pat McAfee, where he came out on the losing end. However, a United States title push seems to be in line with the spotlight that he has gotten in 2022.

Given that Vince McMahon has personally returned on-screen to mentor, Theory says volumes about what he thinks of him.

Do you think Theory will be the next United States Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

