Austin Theory & Grayson Waller pranks WWE official

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are out of WWE SmackDown, as new adventures await for the duo heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, they pulled off a prank on Nick Aldis before they left the blue brand.

Ahead of RAW's debut on Netflix, the company introduced the "Transfer Window" across all three shows in December 2024. This window allowed stars to negotiate with their respective General Managers to switch shows. Many stars teased a jump to another brand, but nothing officially took place until the flagship show officially moved to the global streaming juggernaut in January 2025.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Nick Aldis revealed that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are headed to Monday Night RAW. After the show, Theory uploaded a video where they pranked Aldis by replacing his last name on the door with a new one. Check it out:

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller weren't the only WWE stars to switch brands

Last year, A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship when they ended The Judgment Day's reign at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The title was later renamed the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Theory and Waller defended the title a few times in the coming months and eventually dropped them to #DIY. However, the cracks formed, and the two were no longer on the same page. In recent weeks, Austin and Grayson appeared to solve their issues as they headed to Monday Night RAW as a tag team. Moreover, Bayley also moved to the red brand following the show's Netflix debut.

Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown welcomed two former World Champions into its roster as Damian Priest and The Miz officially joined the blue brand. With the transfer window still seemingly active, more changes could occur in the coming weeks.

Regardless, superstars have moved across brands and appeared on different brands based on their ongoing storylines. While Bayley is on WWE RAW, she's made a handful of appearances on NXT, feuding with Roxanne Perez.

