Austin Theory on Brock Lesnar giving him an F5 from the top of the Elimination Chamber pod

WWE Superstar Austin Theory reflected on the F5 he received from Brock Lesnar from the top of the Elimination Chamber pod.

In the short time that Austin Theory has been on WWE's main roster, he has impressed fans and higher-ups, including Vince McMahon himself.

Theory and Lesnar were the last two opponents in the Elimination Chamber Match in Saudi Arabia. The current WWE Champion hit Theory with an F5 from the top of a chamber pod in the match's closing moments.

In a recent interview with WWE Germany's Sebastian Hackl, Theory looked back on the massive moment at the premium live event:

"I don’t think the human body is supposed to spin like the top of a helicopter. Yeah, I don’t know. I’m just, like, ‘This doesn’t feel right,’ that’s all I know. I was like, ‘Here we are. Okay.’ Have you ever seen the funny videos where they’re, like, ‘And at this moment, he realized he [f****d] up.’ That was me. That’s where time paused and I was, like, ‘This is it.’" (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Austin Theory being on the receiving end of such a dangerous move shows the amount of faith WWE currently has in the young superstar.

Austin Theory on working with Vince McMahon

Over the past few months, Theory's most recent storyline has been playing Vince McMahon's protege. During his conversation with WWE Germany, the up-and-coming superstar spoke of what it's like to work with Vince:

"It’s amazing [working with Vince McMahon on-screen]. I remember the first time I found out we were gonna do anything together at work, I was nervous because I’m, like, there’s no bigger star I feel like in WWE than Mr. McMahon, and when it comes to sports-entertainment as a whole, he’s definitely the first on that Mount Rushmore and, to me, that’s, like, all going through my head when I gotta go sit down with him."

With the position WWE has put Austin Theory in, it seems that the young superstar is destined for greatness.

