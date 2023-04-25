On the latest episode of RAW, Austin Theory cut a promo where he claimed to be the greatest United States Champion of all time. He also had his sights set on the new World Heavyweight Championship that was introduced by Triple H earlier in the show, stating that he's earned it more than anybody else.

He added that instead of being handed the new belt, he will put his US Title on the line in a triple-threat match at Backlash, where he can lose it without being involved in the finish.

After being told by the crowd that he s*cked, he reminded them that he defeated 16-time World Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

He was then interrupted by Bobby Lashley, who questioned why Austin Theory was running away from obstacles instead of running toward them. The All Mighty then revealed that he was the one who requested the triple threat match at Backlash.

Austin Theory then insulted him by saying that if Lashley was so good at making matches, he should've had a match at The Show of Shows instead of being left off the card.

It didn't take long before the two stars got into a fight. The brawl spilled to the floor, which saw Bronson Reed attack Lashley out of nowhere.

Austin Theory and Reed double-teamed against Lashley, but the former North American Champion attacked the US Champion and hit him with the Tsunami in the ring.

