"A-Town is going to put you down" – Austin Theory issues a warning to SmackDown star

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is flying high after getting a public apology from his WrestleMania adversary Pat McAfee.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Theory showed up again to upstage McAfee and slapped the headset off him. The SmackDown announcer had enough of Theory and launched an attack on the star. McAfee laid a beatdown on Theory all over ringside before backstage officials separated the two.

Theory spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on Talking Smack, saying McAfee was out of line last week when he attacked him. Theory issued a warning to the SmackDown announcer, saying he'd take McAfee down at WrestleMania 38:

"Austin Theory is in the head of the Punter, the NFL football player, former, remember that, and commentator for Friday Night SmackDown. He thinks, for some odd reason, he's going to walk into WrestleMania and beat me. I'm the protégé of the Chairman of WWE Mr. McMahon. You've seen tonight Pat had to apologize because he's out of line. He doesn't understand what his future holds. The future is Austin Theory and the future, like I said it before, and I'll say it again, at WrestleMania, A-Town is going to put you down." (from 3:40 onwards)

Pat McAfee issued a public apology to Austin Theory on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Pat McAfee met with Vince McMahon behind the scenes.

McAfee faced the tough decision to apologize to Theory if he wanted to keep his job and have a match at WrestleMania. The SmackDown announcer begrudgingly issued a public apology to his WrestleMania opponent for his actions last week on the blue brand.

