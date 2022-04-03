"Let's just be honest about it" - Austin Theory fires shots at WWE star (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is of the opinion that his match with Pat McAfee will be an easy win.

Pat McAfee did not have to wait long to meet his opponent after Vince McMahon offered him a chance to compete at the show. The next night, Austin Theory, McMahon's protégé, came to SmackDown to belittle McAfee. The young star then told the commentator that they would face each other at WrestleMania.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Theory mentioned that he wasn't preparing anything special for his bout against the SmackDown announcer. The RAW star stated that it would be an easy day in the office for him to go up against McAfee. In fact, he compared it to eating breakfast.

"I keep getting asked, am I prepared for Pat McAfee, or am I preparing for him? I don't think there's anything to prepare for," said Theory. "You know, all the things that I do, and who my mentor is. Come on, like Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory - it's an easy day for me. Super easy day. Let's just be honest about it. You know how you eat breakfast in the morning? That's how it's going to be against Pat. It's just something I do. It's easy." (From 1:00 onwards)

You can watch the complete interview here:

Austin Theory previously wrestled at WrestleMania 36

Austin Theory's WrestleMania debut happened two years ago, when the show was held at the Performance Center. There, he teamed up with Angel Garza to take on the Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship. In the same interview, he looked back on the experience and expressed his excitement for this year's show.

"It's pretty crazy," said Theory. "My first WrestleMania was at the Performance Center and I feel like WrestleMania 36, it didn't feel like WrestleMania. I think now, this is my first WrestleMania. The crowd, the anticipation. This is the biggest audience that I've ever performed in front of. Just pumped man. I'm super excited." (from 0:22 onwards)

The breakout star of RAW noted that this time around, his bout will feel more like a WrestleMania matchup due to the live crowd. It will be interesting to see whether Theory can pick up a win against McAfee and improve his WrestleMania record.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Pat McAfee Austin Theory 9 votes so far