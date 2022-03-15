"I'm going to wipe the mat clean with your ugly face" - Austin Theory slanders WWE star after RAW

WWE Superstar Austin Theory did not mince words in addressing his WrestleMania opponent Pat McAfee.

This week on RAW, Theory was on commentary for the number one contender's match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the US Championship. After Balor lost due to a distraction from Theory, the up-and-comer took to the ring to lay a beatdown on the fallen champ and humiliate him by clicking selfies.

WWE correspondent Kevin Patrick caught up with Mr. McMahon's protégé on RAW Talk this week. Theory told Patrick that there was a lot that the WWE Universe still hadn't seen from him. The rookie also had some harsh words for his WrestleMania adversary, Pat McAfee.

Here's what Theory had to say:

"Do you think this face, all this right here, this greatness, this sexiness cares about somebody's opinion? I don't care. And Pat McAfee, all he does is just sits around and makes jokes on his podcast. He doesn't train, he doesn't have the arms like Austin Theory, he doesn't have the brains and he's not going to have the future like me. And speaking of the future, at WrestleMania, Pat McAfee, I'm going to wipe the mat clean with your ugly face and the last thing you're going to remember is A-Town putting you down," said Theory. (0:56)

You can watch the full interview here:

Austin Theory and Pat McAfee brawled on SmackDown last week

The animosity between Theory and McAfee reached a new peak this past week on SmackDown when Theory attempted to insult his rival once again. Theory slapped McAfee's headset off in an attempt to provoke the SmackDown commentator.

McAfee did not take this lying down, as he immediately jumped on the disrespectful Theory and beat him up. The two men had to be separated by backstage officials, and McAfee was escorted out of the arena after the brawl.

While using the quote from this article, please credit RAW Talk and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Edited by Jacob Terrell