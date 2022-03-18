Austin Theory picks a brutal stipulation for his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 

WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory is scheduled to take on Pat McAfee in a singles match at WrestleMania 38. At this time, the contest is slated to be a regular clash with no special stipulation.

Theory was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling and asked to pick a stipulation for his upcoming match against Pat McAfee. The rising star's response may surprise some of our readers:

"You know if I could add a stipulation, I definitely would and it would be probably a lot of weapons. So, I'd like to say 'No DQ.'," said Theory. [0:05-0:17]

Theory's choice may be in line with the kind of brawling we've seen between the young man and Pat McAfee recently. When Theory recently joined the commentary table on SmackDown and sat next to McAfee, it soon escalated into blows between the two performers.

Austin Theory has been Vince McMahon's pet project both on and off-screen

Theory has been portrayed as a man who's benefited from being under Vince McMahon's learning tree on RAW in recent months. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling leading into Elimination Chamber, the promising star spoke about how his on-screen role is really a shoot:

"Absolutely. Every day there's that added pressure,'' said Austin Theory. ''But it's not folding under that pressure and I think Mr. McMahon knows that about me. I'm very determined and I've always known what I've wanted and I've always gone after anything that I've thought about. I'm a risk taker."

As highly-anticipated as his match against McAfee is, Theory has also been embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Things have surely heated up on the Road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Debottam Saha