"What the world's been waiting on." - Austin Theory post Elimination Chamber selfies

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has taken to social media to share images he snapped while competing in the Elimination Chamber.

Theory has been with WWE since 2009 and quickly rose through the ranks of their developmental system, NXT.

He was briefly brought to the main roster during COVID-19 in 2020 and competed for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Centre. He then returned to NXT, where he would feature in a stable with Johnny Gargano before being recalled to the main roster in 2021.

Theory then caught the eye of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and was roped into several storylines, including the WWE CEO's search for a golden egg at 2021's Survivor Series. He was also given a gimmick that revolved around taking selfies.

This followed him into his recent performance at WWE's Elimination Chamber event, where he competed for the WWE Championship alongside Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

While inside the structure, Theory managed to bag a few selfies with his opponents while they were locked safely in their pods.

Austin Theory took to Twitter to share the images, with the caption "What the world's been waiting on."

Could Austin Theory have a bright future in WWE?

With such close storyline connections to Vince McMahon, fans have speculated that Theory is set for big things in the future.

However, with WWE booking plans changing almost constantly, nothing can ever be certain, especially considering the company's issues with making new stars.

Austin Theory has also received praise from industry legends like Jim Cornette, who claimed that he was a better all-around worker than current AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page.

